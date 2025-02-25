Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 43,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 166,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $74.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entera Bio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 411,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entera Bio by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,881,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

See Also

