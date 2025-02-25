Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.40. 3,382,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,783,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.