EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $38,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

