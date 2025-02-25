ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ePlus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $127,898,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,517,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 70.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,926,000 after acquiring an additional 463,621 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 229,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,590,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

