ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
ePlus Price Performance
PLUS opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ePlus
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.
