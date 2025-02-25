Everus (NYSE:ECG) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.74. Approximately 552,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 719,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Everus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everus

Everus Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,404.12. The trade was a 107.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Everus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter worth $365,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth about $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,650,000.

Everus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.