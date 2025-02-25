ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. ExlService updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.890 EPS.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,594. ExlService has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

