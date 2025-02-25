Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,626. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

