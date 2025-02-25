Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,310,539,000 after buying an additional 2,765,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 114.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,307,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $414,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,921 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,142,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $398,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,609,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,082 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.3 %

DIS stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.