Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) to Issue $28.00 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FMBL traded up $50.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,650.00. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.43. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a twelve month low of $4,172.00 and a twelve month high of $5,800.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,639.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,464.87.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $32.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.