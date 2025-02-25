Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

FNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

FNF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.93. 2,030,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,829,000 after buying an additional 150,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,300,000 after acquiring an additional 387,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,351,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

