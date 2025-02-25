Financial Review: Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) vs. Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perfect Moment and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38% Jerash Holdings (US) -2.73% -5.97% -4.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perfect Moment and Jerash Holdings (US)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.79 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.77 Jerash Holdings (US) $138.14 million 0.32 -$2.01 million ($0.31) -11.68

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Jerash Holdings (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perfect Moment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perfect Moment and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perfect Moment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Jerash Holdings (US).

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Perfect Moment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

