First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.000-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-20.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

FSLR traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.46. 4,887,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar has a 1 year low of $141.76 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

