First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 873,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 358,981 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.84.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

