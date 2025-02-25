FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, D. Boral Capital Analyst Says

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by D. Boral Capital from $3.50 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 208.64% from the stock’s current price.

NOTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.89.

NOTE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 918,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,517. FiscalNote has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other FiscalNote news, Director Tim Hwang sold 56,795 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $69,289.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,297.38. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,582 shares of company stock valued at $88,314. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FiscalNote by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FiscalNote by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in FiscalNote by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in FiscalNote by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

