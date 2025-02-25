Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

