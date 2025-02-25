FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,870 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of KLA by 82.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $737.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $710.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.85. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $609.40 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

