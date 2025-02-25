FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,429,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $615.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $628.43 and a 200-day moving average of $605.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

