FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,520,000 after acquiring an additional 348,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $926.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,050.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $980.72. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total value of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $13,358,909. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

