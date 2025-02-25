Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.48, but opened at $51.67. Franklin Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 52,756 shares trading hands.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZBC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 120,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 95,309 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000.

About Franklin Bitcoin ETF

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

