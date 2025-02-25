Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 12.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) were down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$18.68 and last traded at C$19.05. Approximately 498,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,032,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$20.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 10.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.95.

In other news, Director Bill Koutsouras sold 50,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$1,250,000.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

