Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GLBS opened at $1.35 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 0.74%.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

