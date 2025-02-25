Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 1,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
Gray Television Trading Up 7.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $718.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
