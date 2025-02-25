Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 2,716,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

