Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.10 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.10 ($0.43), with a volume of 52718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.38.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
