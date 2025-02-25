Head-To-Head Analysis: Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) and Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Evergreen shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Evergreen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and Evergreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -140.32% -119.34% -25.83% Evergreen N/A -31.43% 4.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moolec Science and Evergreen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.44 million 4.59 -$7.31 million ($0.21) -3.10 Evergreen N/A N/A $3.67 million $0.28 42.74

Summary

Evergreen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergreen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Evergreen beats Moolec Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

