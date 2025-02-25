Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 1,642,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,250. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 196.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,549 shares in the company, valued at $958,714.33. This represents a 44.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,697.58. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,991 shares of company stock worth $2,607,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

