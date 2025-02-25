Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.93-13.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.18 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.940 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,906. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.