HF Sinclair Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of 316% compared to the typical volume of 1,206 call options.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $41,317,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after buying an additional 1,096,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,398. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

