Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.22 billion. Home Depot also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.940-14.940 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 4.0 %

HD traded up $15.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.16. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.