Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,637,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 72,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Shares of EMR opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

