Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 25th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Energy Transfer, BP, and Enterprise Products Partners are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen, as well as those developing fuel cell technologies and related infrastructure. These companies are a key component of the renewable energy sector, contributing to the transition toward cleaner, sustainable energy solutions in various industries such as transportation and power generation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.65. 5,033,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,672,756. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.18. 844,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.49 and its 200 day moving average is $454.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 52 week low of $410.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 20,706,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,012,127. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. 5,861,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,065,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,797,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,678. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Featured Stories