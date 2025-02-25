Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,379. The company has a market capitalization of $904.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $84.44.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HY. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.