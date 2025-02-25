iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$137.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.75.

TSE:IAG traded down C$3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$129.51. 627,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.59. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$80.95 and a 52-week high of C$141.88. The company has a market cap of C$12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total transaction of C$68,125.80. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$685,000.00. Insiders sold 11,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,142 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

