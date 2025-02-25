ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 1623842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICL. Barclays upgraded ICL Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 232,842 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,967,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

