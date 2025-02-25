iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 156095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $906.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 178,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,732.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,319,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 1,273,302 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

