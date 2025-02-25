ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Announces Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%.
ImmuCell Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ ICCC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716. ImmuCell has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.11.
ImmuCell Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuCell
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.