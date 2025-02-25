ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Announces Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%.

ImmuCell Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ICCC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716. ImmuCell has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.