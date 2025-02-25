Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Up 54.2% – Here’s Why

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 54.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.43. Approximately 9,097,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 939% from the average daily volume of 875,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

INE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.63.

The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

