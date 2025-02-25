Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Up 54.8% – Here’s Why

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 54.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. 10,662,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,069% from the average session volume of 912,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36.

(Get Free Report)

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.