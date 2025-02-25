Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Up 54.8% – Should You Buy?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) shares rose 54.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. Approximately 10,662,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average daily volume of 925,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INE shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.79.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

