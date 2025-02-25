Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Purchases C$94,367.85 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director David Brast purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.98 per share, with a total value of C$94,367.85.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.79 on Monday, reaching C$63.19. 2,557,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.05. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$43.83 and a 1-year high of C$70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The stock has a market cap of C$65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities set a C$73.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.25.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

