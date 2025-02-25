Insider Buying: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) EVP Purchases $19,962.45 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) EVP Theresa Robbins Shea bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $19,962.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,271 shares in the company, valued at $733,688.01. The trade was a 2.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Utz Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,923,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,656 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,208,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,564,000 after purchasing an additional 620,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,110,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,376,000 after purchasing an additional 698,589 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,820,000 after buying an additional 59,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 152,868 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

