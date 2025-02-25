Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Sells 6,345 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $446,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,585,253.28. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $129,953.04.

Shares of XYZ stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.93. 18,768,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,469. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Block from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Block from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Block by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $3,775,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Block by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,769,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

