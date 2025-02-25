Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41 to $2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.650 billion to $1.715 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.410-2.510 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:IART opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -236.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,357.12. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

