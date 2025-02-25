Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Stock Price Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 20,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Integrated BioPharma Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

