Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues Earnings Results

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IPAR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,403. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average of $129.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $154.39.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.