Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.890-10.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,474. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.07. Intuit has a 12-month low of $553.24 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.51). Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.71.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $228,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,941.50. This represents a 95.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

