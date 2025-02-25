Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.890-10.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.
Intuit Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,474. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.07. Intuit has a 12-month low of $553.24 and a 12-month high of $714.78.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.51). Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $228,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,941.50. This represents a 95.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What is a support level?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.