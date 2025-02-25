Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 1,058,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 855,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

