Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.19 and last traded at $39.19. Approximately 4,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 635,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 196,544 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.