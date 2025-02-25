Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.19 and last traded at $39.19. Approximately 4,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
