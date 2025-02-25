Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $519.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

