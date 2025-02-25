iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.36. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.